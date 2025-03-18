Angel Reese Complains Again About Low WNBA Salary After Winning $50K Bonus From Unrivaled

Rose BC won the inaugural Unrivaled championship on Monday, earning Angel Reese and her teammates a cool $50,000 bonus on top of their six-figure salaries.

Reese, who was named Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year, didn't participate in the 3-on-3 league playoffs because of a hand/wrist injury, but she was thrilled about the championship — and that bonus.

"50K NEED DATTTTT," she wrote on X.

That post prompted newly-signed Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson to (jokingly) ask the Chicago Sky star if she could spare some change.

"Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that," Colson wrote above a GIF of a child giving a sly side-eye.

This exchange opened the door for Reese to, once again, voice her displeasure over her WNBA salary, which averages about $81,096 per year over four years.

"hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight," Reese responded. "I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well."

This isn't the first time and it won't be the last that Reese has made known her stance that WNBA players deserve to be paid more money. Last year, she complained that her salary wasn't enough to cover her rent in Chicago. And, most recently on her Unapologetically Angel podcast, the 22-year-old said that if WNBA players aren’t compensated fairly, then players will be "sitting out" until they reach a deal.

This year will be the final season of the WNBA's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), of which the players opted out in October — demanding more money and "better working conditions." If WNBA players don't get what they want, the 2026 season could be in jeopardy.