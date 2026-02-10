American Skier Who Criticized U.S. At Olympics Now Says He Loves His Country

American skier Hunter Hess decided that a press conference ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics was the perfect time to air his grievances with the United States of America. It didn't go well, and Hess has now basically backtracked from his initial commentary.

"I love my country 🇺🇸," Hess posted Monday on Instagram. "There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better. One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out… I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete."

That's a nice sentiment, although it was probably written by someone with the title of "Public Relations Specialist." That's where we are in 2026; an athlete says something dumb, receives pushback, and then someone on their PR team constructs a pseudo apology. See, Simone Biles.

These backtracks wouldn't be necessary if athletes stopped trying to make political statements or talk about things that they're clearly uneducated about, but that seems unlikely.

What Hunter Hess Said At The Milano Cortina Press Conference

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… there's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't," Hess said on February 6.

"I think for me, it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I just think... If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I'm representing it. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

So, to recap: Hess said he has "mixed emotions" representing the United States at the Olympics.

Mixed emotions!

Emotions shouldn't be mixed about representing your country on a global stage, even if you disagree with the current political climate. Imagine how many young men and women wish they could represent America on the global stage. If you can’t represent the flag without a disclaimer, don’t be shocked when people wonder why you’re wearing it.

Second, Hess basically said he's only representing his friends and family, plus people who agree with him politically. His use of "if it aligns with my moral values" is a clear signal to left-wingers, who love to claim moral superiority at every turn. It's easy to read his words and think he meant that he's really only representing the half of the country that didn't vote for President Donald Trump.

Naturally, Trump responded.

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

A Simple Script Athletes Can Use When Politics Comes Up

How hard is it to just sit at the press conference table and say something like, "I'm super honored to represent the United States at the Olympics, and I'm going to do my best to bring home a gold medal."

See? Really easy.

Yes, "reporters" are pressing American athletes to bash the country because that's what the left-wing media does.

Again, this isn't hard.

"Hey, American athlete, can you talk about why Donald Trump sucks, how he's ruining the United States, and why the country's democracy is on the brink of destruction, even though I have no evidence that any of those things are true?" Left-wing reporter, probably.

"This is not the time to discuss politics. I am here to compete for the United States, and I am honored to do so," rational-thinking American athlete, definitely.

See? Really easy.

Hopefully, Hunter Hess learned a valuable lesson. Freedom of speech is incredible, and he is free to use it as he chooses. However, should he choose to use it to say something divisive, he should expect other Americans to exercise their freedom of speech to appropriately criticize him.