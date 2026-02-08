Donald Trump Bashes Team USA Skier For Whining Like A Brat About America

Hess said he doesn't want to do well at the Olympics for his country.

President Donald Trump had some choice words for Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess.

On Saturday, Hess spoke with reporters about how he feels supporting his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In true Megan Rapinoe fashion, he complained and whined like a privileged brat and said he loathes the opportunity to support his homeland.

"Just 'cause we're wearing the flag does not mean we are representing everything that's going on in the US," Hess said. "I just kinda want to do it for friends and family that supported me getting here."

Classic woke nonsense. How could you be so eager to willingly bash the country that pays for you to fly to another country to participate in a sport? Have some perspective.

Well, Trump caught wind of this and decided that he would share his two cents worth about Hess’ attitude toward the US of A.

"U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

It really does seem that simple. No one is asking Huss to enjoy everything that happens in America, because no one ever has and no one ever will. But the country isn’t so bad that Huss should feel like he needs to complain and whine about it like he’s a child who didn’t get the main dish he wanted for dinner.

If you make it to the Olympics as an American, you should find a way to speak well enough about it in a short press conference. It's not that hard and it won’t kill anyone.