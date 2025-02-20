Beauty Of American Patriotism On Display Even As USA Loses OT Heartbreaker To Canada In 4 Nations Championship

BOSTON – It's not often that I get goosebumps at the beginning of a sporting event, and they last until the final buzzer. But that was the feeling I had while watching Team USA lose to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship at TD Garden in Boston.

The beauty of American patriotism was on display, from the entire crowd singing the national anthem, all the way through the final whistle. It served as a precious reminder that this game was more than just a game. It was the American people coming together for a common goal: to defeat our enemies.

I've covered a lot of sporting events in my career, but nothing compared to this. Having a chance to watch my country take on its biggest rival in hockey with a championship on the line? I'm getting goosebumps, again, just thinking about it.

Before the game began, there was drama about what might happen when the two countries had their national anthems sung in front of the largely-American contingent on hand.

Would Americans boo the Canadian National Anthem, like the Canadians did on Saturday in Montreal?

The answer was… sort of.

Ultimately, though, this was never about Canada. This was about the United States of America. That was on full-display when Mike Eruzione, the honorary captain of Team USA for the championship game, came onto the ice.

But it got even better. While the Americans mostly respected the Canadian National Anthem, which came first, the crowd sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" in unison, leading to one of the greatest sports moments I've witnessed in my life.

It was easy to forget that there was still a hockey game to be played, and a big one at that. Team USA seemed to feel the same way, struggling early and ultimately giving up a goal less than five minutes into the contest.

If the Canadians thought the Americans would lay down on their home soil, they were sorely mistaken. While Team USA struggled to gain its footing early, the Americans kept pushing – and kept hitting. Eventually, the dirty work paid off with the tying goal late in the first period from, who else, Brady Tkachuk.

I know journalists are supposed to be impartial, but c'mon? You think I wasn't rooting for the United States? Get real.

Tkachuk's goal tied the game at one, and it remained that way into the first intermission.

The second period continued much the same way. While Canada was the faster and more-skilled team, it had a tough time matching the physicality of the Americans. That physicality, led by Brady Tkachuk, paid off with Team USA's second goal midway through the frame.

Jake Sanderson scored the goal-ahead tally, but it was Tkachuk's ferocious forecheck and net-front presence that freed up the ice for Sanderson to rifle one past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Following the goal, the American fans chanted "JOR-DAN, JOR-DAN" at Binnington, in an attempt to further rattle the embattled Canadian netminder.

Like the Americans in the first period, though, Canada came back with a late marker to tie the score at two.

That goal sent the game into the third period tied.

The Americans carried play through much of the third period, out-shooting and out-hitting Canada, and dominating the puck possession. But they couldn't get the go-ahead goal.

As time started ticking down on regulation, tension was building throughout TD Garden. You could literally feel it. But what else did anyone expect? There was only one way this game was ever going to end, and that was overtime.

Tied at two following a scoreless third, the teams headed into sudden-death OT.

The U.S. had chances in overtime, including a point-blank shot from arguably the team's best player, Auston Matthews.

But the failure to capitalize ultimately cost the Americans. Canada's best player, really the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, didn't miss with the game on his stick.

The result stunk. There's no way to sugarcoat it. But seeing Americans come together to cheer for their team, and more importantly, their country, was more important than winning a hockey tournament.

And Team USA sent Canada a message – you're not the only country that produces elite hockey players. America is back, in every sense of the word.