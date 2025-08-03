Arrogant Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles Gets Shoved After Staring Down Opponent In 200m Final

After getting taunted near finish, fellow American Kenny Bednarek pushes back

There's beef breaking out on the track.

U.S. Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, who's been mocked after naval gazing at American athletes, was shoved in the back by fellow American Kenny Bednarek during Sunday's 200-meter final at the USATF National Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Lyles was not innocent at the scene; he stared down Bednarek as they neared the finish line during the race.

Some of Lyles' negative feelings toward Bednarek might stem from Bednarek's recent 100-meter victory and having previously beaten Lyles in competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lyles also appeared to jaw at Bednarek, which earned him a shove at the line and a response from the opponent.

"I tell ya, if you’ve got a problem, I expect a call," Bednarek answered.

Lyles said, "You know what, you’re right. You’re right. Let’s talk after this."

The Lyles and Bednarek rivalry boiled over into the post-sprint interview on NBC Sports.

"I’m not going to say it out here, but we got something to do and talk about," Bednarek told Lewis Johnson about the tense Lyles encounter.

Lyles walked away with gold while Bednarek, the fellow American, got silver.

The 28-year-old Olympic sprinter sparked a massive controversy after criticizing American professional sports leagues for claiming the "world champions" title.

After Lyles' eye-rolling take, American athletes responded by clowning the sprinter and challenging his trash talk.

Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill reached out to challenge Lyles in a sprint to settle the argument, and Lyles agreed but later backed out.

What Lyles lacks in humility, he certainly makes up for with speed.

