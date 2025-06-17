Noah Lyles, Who Bad-Mouthed American Excellence, Pulls Out Of Race Against Tyreek Hill

Olympic sprinter and quasi-crybaby Noah Lyles has withdrawn from a highly anticipated race against NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

What makes Lyles such a "crybaby," beyond backing out of this challenge after proclaiming himself the "fastest man on earth"?

Lyles has openly disparaged American sports leagues, particularly for their use of the term "world champions."

He argued that leagues like the NBA and NFL can’t claim global supremacy since they primarily compete against other American teams.

During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, he remarked, "World champion of what? The United States?"

It was a weak jab from Lyles, and now he’s withdrawn from the challenge against Hill, citing "personal reasons."

"We were very deep into creating the event.

In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend," Lyles said. "Unfortunately, there were some things — complications, personal reasons — [and] it just didn’t come to pass.

"But, I mean, we were all in. We were going to have a big event. We were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything. We were gonna have all the billboards for the event. It was going to be a lot of fun."

"I would beat Noah Lyles," Tyreek Hill declared after hearing Lyles' jabs at American athletes.

"I’m not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles."

Never one to shy away from taunting, Hill responded to Lyles’ withdrawal with a Homer Simpson meme that depicts the cartoon character going into hiding. After running a 100-meter race in 10.15 seconds at a Last Chance Sprint Series event, Hill took another swipe.

"@LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend," Hill posted on X.

Lyles bailing on the race with Hill proves he’s all talk and no guts.

