Amazon Prime Makes Massive Political Statement During NFL Games

You tired of seeing Donald Trump or (mainly) Kamala Harris endorse dramatic commercials with paid actors about abortion during TV timeouts on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays?

Well, me too! Unfortunately for us, there's not much we can do about the Monday and Sunday games. But if you're looking for a reprieve, Thursday Night Football on Amazon is the place for you!

Amazon confirmed this week that they will NOT show any political commercials during their TNF coverage this fall. It's been swirling around the rumor mill for a while now – mainly because folks noticed the lack of Kamala and/or Trump on Thursday nights – but now it's been confirmed.

And I think I speak for all of us when I say … thank you, Amazon. Kudos to you. Your coverage may be a bit iffy, your stream may lag, Al may sound bored out of his mind half the time, but this … this makes up for all of it:

This is the way!

Oh hell yes. I'm all in. This is the way, baby! Less politics, more Al, Kirk and a couple ill-prepared teams doing battle for three hours. Love it. Let's roll.

Look, I'm not trying to take a shot at any particular party on this issue. I'm a Republican (AKA sane), so, if I was, I'd be taking it at those crooks on the left.

But I'm not singling anyone out here. I'm looking at ALL OF YOU. We hate #electionszn. HATE IT. And by we, I mean normal, sane, football-loving Americans.

We don't want to hear about your stance on abortion, or the border, or crime, or some weird amendment that we've never heard of during the second quarter of a football game. We don't. I promise, we don't. And I also promise that it ain't gonna sway us one way or the other.

Do you think we're all just glued in on the commercials during Thursday Night Football? Or during any other game, for that matter?

NO! We don't watch. We get up and piss during those two minutes. Or get another beer. Or go outside to the cooler, piss, AND get a beer at the same time.

Because that's what Americans do. It's what makes this country so special. Not political ads. Peeing and drinking during commercial breaks of big football games. That's what we do best. So, leave us to it, and piss off with your political games during football.

Thank you, Amazon. Good work here.

Now, let's go have a big weekend.