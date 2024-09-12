Al Michaels Sleeps Through James Cook TD On Thursday Night Football

Someone get Al Michaels a macchiato.

Al "Sleepy" Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are back to calling games on Thursday night for Amazon Prime Video, and Michaels is clearly past his bedtime down in South Beach.

An explosive matchup between AFC East foes, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, kicked off with a 17-yard catch and run by Buffalo's James Cook.

Audiences at home saw the open lane for Cook and felt the jolt of the Bills offense.

Meanwhile, the 79-year-old Michaels schlepped his way through the entire play call.

Not what you want to see from your play-by-play guy in primetime … As football fans, we certainly hope for an energetic broadcast to match the energy of this slugfest.

Wake up, Al!

WATCH:

Only Michaels can make a TD sound like a one-yard run. He may be slipping on us.

The legendary broadcaster also called out the use of A.I. in today's world but seemingly forgot that he cashed in on the trend himself by letting Peacock use an A.I. ‘likeness’ for the Olympics.

The lethargic call by Michaels had NFL fans on social media calling for Al's retirement.

Is Al officially washed?

"I get Al Michaels is a legend but he’s putting me to sleep," one fan commented on X.

Some fans pushed back on the hostility against Michaels.

"Don’t get the Al Michaels hate," another fan on X responded.

Don't get us wrong — Michaels still has it; but perhaps it's time to hang up those cleats.

Kids, eat your vegetables.

