Alvin Kamara Gets Rare Do-Over After Abysmal First Pitch Before Cardinals-Cubs Game

Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of an MLB game has to be stressful, given that there is no in-between when it comes to results. Either you throw a strike and everyone applauds, or you miss the strike zone, and you're immediately overcome with embarrassment.

The latter unfolded for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Saturday when he took the bump at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cardinals-Cubs matchup, but he was lucky enough to get a rare second pitch.

Kamara, who was rocking a No. 41 Cubs jersey, threw his ceremonial pitch all of about 40 feet and bounced it toward home plate. Clark, the Cubs' mascot, actually made a great play by getting his glove on it and stopping it from rolling to the backstop.

The former Tennessee Volunteer star refused to leave the mound before getting a second crack at it, and while he didn't hit the strike zone with his mulligan, he did manage to make it to home plate.

It's always a surprise when you see elite athletes take the mound to throw out the first pitch and make a fool of themselves. Anthony Fauci looking like a completely hopeless soul while throwing out a ceremonial pitch is expected, but one would think a five-time Pro Bowler would at least manage to get the baseball to the batter's box.

The Cubs fell to the Cardinals 8-6 on Saturday, one day after hitting a franchise-record eight home runs during their 11-3 win over St. Louis.