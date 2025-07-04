Chicago Cubs Set New Home Run Record On Historic Fourth Of July

The Chicago Cubs came out swinging on the Fourth of July against the St. Louis Cardinals, and they didn't stop until they'd made franchise history.

It started in the first inning, when Seiya Suzuki launched a 413-foot homer to left center field to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead over Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Just three pitches later, emerging superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong hit one out 111mph to right center to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

They were just getting warmed up.

First baseman Michael Busch led off the bottom of the second inning with a homer of his own to make it 3-0. Then Carson Kelly went deep, giving Chicago back-to-back home runs in back-to-back innings. In the bottom of the third, Crow-Armstrong went even deeper, hitting a ball off the scoreboard for his second of the game and giving the Cubs five homers in three innings.

Two batters later? Michael Busch again.

Six home runs in three innings. They still weren't close to done.

Chicago Cubs Set Off Fourth Of July Fireworks Against Cardinals

After a short break, the Cubs got back to it in the 7th inning.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit his 15th of the season, 423-feet to center field, giving Chicago seven homers on the day. Then Michael Busch came up with a chance to make history.

Sure enough, he put one into the basket in left center for his third home run of the game. And even more incredibly, the first time in the 148-year history of the Chicago Cubs organization, they'd had a lineup hit eight homers in a single game.

Remarkable. Especially considering that this year's baseball seems more dead than in recent seasons.

READ: This Year's Baseball Is Dead, And No One Can Figure Out Why It's Happening

The Cubs' offense in 2025 has been one of baseball's best, and in the top 5 in several offensive categories, including home runs. Friday's going to help push those numbers up even higher. Crow-Armstrong has suddenly turned into an MVP candidate, Kyle Tucker has remained one of the game's best and most consistent hitters, and Seiya Suzuki has already set a new career high in homers. Despite some questionable pitching, with that history-making lineup, this is a team nobody will want to play in October.