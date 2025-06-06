Taylor Lewan Might Have Thrown The Worst First Pitch In Baseball History

If you thought the Tennessee Titans have had bad quarterback play in recent years, just be glad former Titan Taylor Lewan was stationed on the left side of the offensive line and not under center.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Royals – Cardinals game, Lewan and his Bussin’ with the Boys co-host, Will Compton, also a former Titan, were on hand to throw out the first pitch (or in their case, pitches).

It went about as well as an October Will Levis drive.

Lewan was first on the bump and his toss went so far left of the plate, you’d think the ball was the lovechild of Bruce Springsteen and Joy Behar. Or, since it’s Pride month and all, Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell.

Though he clearly missed a strike, he did manage to cement himself as having thrown what is quite possibly the worst first pitch in the history of baseball.

50 Cent, Gary Dell’Abate and Stephen A. Smith look like the vaunted Braves staff of Maddux, Glavine and Smoltz when compared to Lewan’s Thursday night hurl.

The ex-NFL offensive lineman immediately recognized his mistake and took appropriate action by throwing his cap to the ground and knocking out a set of punishment pushups.

Once video surfaced of Lewan’s whiff, he jokingly told his more than 270k X followers: "This is the worst day of my athletic career and that includes the Chandler Jones game.

" I need redemption."

Lewan’s referring to a game in which (fittingly) Cardinals EDGE Chandler Jones tallied four sacks when lined up opposite of Lewan.

Ya. The pitch was that bad.

Seconds after Lewan’s collapse, Compton took the mound and fired a strike in relief.

By that time, it was too little, too late. The bullpen couldn’t save Lewan. He was already a part of unwanted history.

