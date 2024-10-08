Troubling Video Surfaces Of Alabama Players After Vandy Loss: WATCH

Kalen DeBoer seems to be running a team that struggles to control its behavior when hit with adversity.

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost 40-35 Saturday in Nashville to Vanderbilt, and the fallout has been nothing short of incredible.

Whether it's fans ranting, jokes on social media, Malachi Moore's poor behavior, DeBoer being dragged or anything else, the upset win has given us a shocking amount of content.

That now includes a new video of Alabama players flipping out after the game.

Alabama players had to be restrained after losing to Vanderbilt.

A video shared by Touchdown Alabama shows multiple players needed to be restrained by teammates following the loss. It's unclear if they were arguing with Vandy players or other Alabama players, but tempers were flaring.

At the :45 mark of the video, you can see a police officer inject himself into the situation in what was likely an attempt to defuse.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The reactions to the behavior from Alabama players is far from understanding. People think it's a sign of the program's decline in a post-Saban era:

bama players had more fight after the game then they did during the game

Kicking the ball at end of game showed their class. Or lack of.

Thats what happens to team chemistry when NIL take over no wonder Saban left

Bro, why would ya wait until the end of the game to get pissed off? The defense has got to come to life wayyyy before then. Elijah Pritchett completely missing a block led to the sack fumble also which really hurt us! Vandy ran it down our throat all day tho…piss poor performance defensively!

Saban tried to warn us all. This is the NIL world

Class act from bama. Can’t take a loss

Has nothing to do with NIL but everything to do with coaching and leadership.

No discipline with this team this year. Saban would've sat Moore down immediately for acting like a child. The door on respect for Deboer is going to close if he continues to let this happen.

There's simply no excuse for this kind of behavior. Win like a man. Lose like a man. Alabama had four quarters to show this kind of anger and rage on the field. The Crimson Tide didn't and lost.

Don't decide it's time to show a little passion once the game was over. There was 60 minutes of clock time to do that.

Throwing a tantrum is never a good look, needing to be restrained is a worse look and it seems like Kalen DeBoer has his hands full when it comes to getting his team back in line. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.