Alabama Defensive Back Issues Apology After Embarrassing Tantrum, Kicking The Football In Loss To Vanderbilt

Alabama's loss at Vanderbilt on Saturday was an awful look for anyone and everyone associated with the Crimson Tide, but no Bama player looked worse during the shocking upset than defensive back Malachi Moore.

A complete and utter meltdown is the only way to describe Moore's actions during the final moments of his team's 40-35 loss in Nashville.

Three separate videos show Moore shoving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's head into the turf, kicking the football after it had been spotted by officials resulting in a penalty, and then launching his mouthpiece after the Commodores sealed the game.

The mouthpiece toss coupled with screaming at his teammates is one thing, but the other situations were absolutely uncalled for.

Moore, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the nation, issued an apology on Monday for how he acted during the final moments of the loss.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, our coaches, the fans, our alumni and my family for the way I acted on Saturday," Malachi Moore wrote. "I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team."

"As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner. I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this University because it means something to me. I am blessed to be able to wear the ‘A’ on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner."

It was an emotional afternoon for Alabama as it was embarrassed at every level by a Vanderbilt football team that has been written off by everyone for decades.

Moore and the Crimson Tide will now look to bounce back at home against South Carolina on Saturday in front of a home crowd that will surely be foaming at the mouth to let out some frustration.