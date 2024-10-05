Vanderbilt Shocks No. 1 Alabama, Sending College Football Fans Into Mass Hysteria

The Vanderbilt Commodores have shocked the college football world, knocking off Alabama 40-35 in one of the biggest upsets we've seen in recent memory.

Entering the game as a 22.5 point underdog, expectations for a Dores win were obviously low, but given that this has looked like a different Vanderbilt team in 2024, there were thoughts that they could at least make this interesting for a few quarters.

But, I don’t think Alabama fans got the message about quarterback Deigo Pavia, who has already turned heads this season with his play on the field. What we witnessed on Saturday afternoon in Nashville was a team that has bought into what head coach Clark Lea has been building inside that football building on West End.

What we witnessed was the biggest win in Vanderbilt history, just one week after Alabama beat Georgia in what we thought would be the craziest games of the season. And let's make this clear, the Dores dominated the Tide in Nashville, with over 150 yards rushing, making the Alabama defensive line look pedestrian at times.

Remember, Vanderbilt did not win an SEC game in 2023. Quarterback Diego Pavia finished the game with over 250 yards through the air, and two touchdowns.

There are not enough words to describe what we witnessed, as Vanderbilt was 0-60 all-time against top-5 teams in the country. The Dores had scored a combined 31 points in their last six games against Alabama, which dated back to 2002.

To put this in perspective, Vanderbilt scored more points in the first quarter against Alabama than they ever did during the Nick Saban era.

Alabama entered this game 64-3 against unranked opponents as the No.1 ranked team in the country. Now, they suffer their worst loss since losing to Louisiana-Monroe in the first year of Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Vanderbilt Has Been Building Towards This Moment

There has been a sense of unity inside the Vanderbilt building ever since Clark Lea took the job, knowing that it would be a process to get this football program back to a respectable level in the SEC. But what we saw a few weeks ago against Missouri in the loss, along with beating Virginia Tech in the season-opener was a sign of things to come.

Playing in-front of a pro-Alabama crowd inside their own stadium, Vanderbilt has been used to now having much home support. A trip to Nashville for opposing teams was an opportunity for their fans to enjoy a weekend on Broadway. But we've seen Commodore fans start to buy into what Clark Lea was building, especially with the students on-campus.

Saturday's performance was a cultivation of the football team playing at their very best, and forcing Alabama into having to play a physical type of game that most players were probably not expecting.

Those ‘rat traps’ that were lying around the Alabama facility this week did not prove to be the answer needed when it came to not overlooking Vanderbilt. Turns out, the Dores were the ones laying the trap.

On Saturday night in Nashville, the Vanderbilt Commodores made sure to let the entire college football world know that this team was different. The lesson we should all learn from this game is to never doubt a team that believes.

We're believers now, Vanderbilt.