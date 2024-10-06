Kalen DeBoer Savagely Roasted After Humiliating Alabama Loss

Kalen DeBoer is facing the wrath of the internet after an embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt.

Vandy upset Alabama 40-35 in one of the most humiliating losses in the SEC over the past several decades. The Crimson Tide were favored by 23.5 points in the road game, but the stadium looked like it was a home matchup for DeBoer's squad.

There's absolutely no excuse at all for what unfolded Saturday night in Nashville. While the Vandy fans certainly had a lot of fun, I can guarantee you DeBoer did not.

Social media drags Kalen DeBoer

Not only did DeBoer take an unacceptable loss on the field, but he got brutalized on social media. The jokes just don't stop flowing.

While I'm sure the Alabama coach doesn't want to look at his phone, I know you all definitely want to soak up the drama and tears.

Take a look at some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Kalen DeBoer is about to face heat unlike anything he could have imagined at Washington, and I'm here for it. You simply can't lose to Vandy (I can't believe I just typed that sentence) and not face an unrelenting amount of criticism and backlash.

For good reason. Alabama's roster is stacked with future NFL players. Vandy, to put it politely, is simply not that talented.

What DeBoer is facing on social media likely only scratches the surface of the conversations that will happen behind closed doors in Tuscaloosa this week. I do not envy that man one bit.

Next up is South Carolina. The internet might literally implode if the Crimson Tide drop that one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.