Alabama Fan Unleashes All-Time Rant After Vanderbilt Loss, Drops Hilarious Line: LISTEN

An Alabama fan tore Kalen DeBoer to pieces in a must-watch rant.

The Crimson Tide fell on the road 40-35 to Vandy this past weekend, and the loss has turned into a content machine.

To call it shocking might be the understatement of the year in college football. Alabama fans are used to winning national titles.

Now, they're trying to process a loss to Vandy……and it's not going well.

Alabama fan crushes Kalen DeBoer for losing to Vanderbilt.

A popular Alabama fan known as Legend joined Paul Finebaum to discuss the stunning loss, and it was a pure comedy show as he targeted the program's head coach.

"The honeymoon's not only over, but we need some serious marriage counseling between me and you, dude," Legend said during a Monday appearance on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

He further said the loss is like catching your wife in bed with another man, and never being able to "trust" her again. Simply incredible.

Listen to the full rant below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Alabama fans are truly the gift that keeps on giving. They're entertaining when they win, and it turns out they're significantly more entertaining when they lose.

The past few days have been ridiculously fun. Social media is on fire, the message boards are cooking and we now have a caller cutting it loose with Paul Finebaum.

Are you not entertained?

South Carolina is next up for the Crimson Tide. Alabama drops that game, and you might see riots in the streets of Tuscaloosa. Buckle up for chaos because there's plenty more on the way.