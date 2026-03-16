Alabama Basketball Guard Aden Holloway Arrested on Felony Marijuana Charge Ahead Of NCAA Tournament

Alabama’s second-leading scorer was arrested in Tuscaloosa on felony marijuana possession, days before the Crimson Tide begin NCAA Tournament play against Hofstra.

Alabama might be playing Hofstra in the NCAA Tournament this week, but the basketball team has bigger problems to deal with thanks to guard Aden Holloway.

The second-leading scorer for the Crimson Tide was arrested on Monday morning on first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. The news was first reported by Nick Kelly.

The Tuscaloosa police department issued a statement on Monday, detailing the arrest of the Alabama basketball player.

"Agents with the West Alabama narcotics task force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East this morning. The agents recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. Aden Holloway, 21, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tam stamp. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday morning. Bond was set at $5,000."

Court records indicate he bonded out at 10:45 a.m. CT this morning.

Now, with this arrest, the news shifts from Alabama partaking in the NCAA Tournament, to another off-court issue involving a basketball player. Holloway, who averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season, will now be a major talking point as Nate Oats prepares his team for an upcoming game.

After scoring eighteen points in the SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss last week, the questions now focus on what Alabama will do this week leading up to its showdown with Hofstra.

This latest incident sheds further light on occurring issues within the Alabama basketball program, following the 2023 season when Darius Miles was involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. In that ongoing case, it was alleged that former Bama star Brandon Miller had brought the firearm used in the shooting to the scene, though Miller did not face any charges.

Now, with Aden Holloway facing a felony charge of marijuana possession, it will be interesting to see what Nate Oats decides to do regarding his status with the basketball team.