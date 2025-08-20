Jake Paul To Battle Gervonta 'Tank' Davis In Another Major Netflix Boxing Event

Netflix’s next blockbuster boxing event: Jake Paul vs Tank Davis.

Jake Paul, the 28-year-old YouTube star turned boxer, steps into the ring to face Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The fight will stream on Netflix, which has been pure box office gold when it comes to boxing exhibition matches.

Paul has called out Tank Davis in the past, while Davis has questioned Paul’s legitimacy, especially after Paul’s headline-grabbing win over Mike Tyson. 

That bout shattered records, drawing an average of 108 million viewers worldwide and peaking at 65 million concurrent streams, making it the most-watched sporting event ever on a streaming platform. 

For Davis, fresh off a draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in a WBA lightweight title fight, this is a chance to reclaim momentum.

The sad truth is, Paul’s credibility for boxing exhibition matches is more difficult to ignore than before. 

His win over Tyson broke records, and his follow-up decision victory over Julio César Chávez Jr. pushed him into the cruiserweight rankings. 

Davis, meanwhile, remains one of boxing’s biggest attractions, notably after his knockout win over Ryan Garcia with a clean shot to the body.

A potential for disaster looms for Davis — stepping up from lightweight to face a near-200-pound opponent.

Paul fought at 227 pounds against Tyson in Nov. 2024, compared to Davis' 135-lb. frame.

Truth is, the fight won’t be about belts … rather about money and spectacle. Paul earned an estimated $40 million for his Netflix bout with Tyson, while Tyson reportedly received about $20 million in payday.

Love it or hate it, Paul versus Davis is built to dominate headlines, and chances are we'll all be watching. 

