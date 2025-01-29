Mike Tyson Breaks Silence Months After Explosive Netflix Fight with Jake Paul

Mike Tyson's body ‘sthill’ hurts, months after boxing Jake Paul. November delivered a wild ride for sports and pop culture fans, building up to the highly anticipated and very amateur ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ boxing match, brought to you by Netflix.

A 58-year-old Mike Tyson took on Jake Paul (then 27) at rockin' AT&T Stadium, but Tyson quickly gave up on the fight after the first ring of the bell. Tyson remained upright for all eight of the two-minute rounds, but he lost to Paul (11-1, seven KOs) via unanimous decision.

Months later, Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) reflects on the fight, revealing that he is still dealing with the pain. In an interview with the New York Post, Tyson opened up about the big-time event.

"I feel pretty good," Tyson told the outlet.

Tyson lost — 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 — on the canvas but gained a cool $20 million from the fight. Jake Paul reportedly earned $40 million from the prize pool.

Known as "The Baddest Man on the Planet," Tyson wore that reputation well with his vigorous training videos, even in his 50s.

Even the Baddest Man needs months to recover from the brutal fight.

Tyson, "I don’t know if I’m 100 percent recovered, but I feel good."

The Netflix-sponsored amateur bout racked up massive streaming numbers — amassing 108 million total live viewers.

In the aftermath, intense debates sparked over the legitimacy of the match and Netflix's issues with technical glitches that night.

Sydney Thomas, Tyson’s a** on TV, and a whole mess of other storylines erupted from the fight — making it a win for just about everyone involved.

