Mexican Boxer With Alleged Ties To Sinaloa Cartel Is Deported

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was deported from the United States back to his home country after being arrested on July 3, just three days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul in California, over alleged ties to the cartel.

At first, Chávez Jr.’s arrest was widely portrayed as an unjust seizure by ICE of an illegal Mexican immigrant. That narrative was later debunked when it was revealed he held deep, alleged criminal ties and had overstayed his visa, both serious violations.

Chávez had reportedly arrived in the United States on a legal visa in August 2023, which expired in February 2024.

Chávez Jr. — son of legendary boxer Julio César Chávez — now faces serious legal trouble in Mexico due to his alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, with prosecutors accusing him of involvement in organized crime and arms trafficking. The case traces back to a 2019 investigation, which led the Mexican attorney general’s office to issue an arrest warrant in 2023.

His father has spoken out, denouncing the allegations against his son. Chávez Sr. downplayed his son’s possible connections to the cartels, admitting that even he knew "everyone" in Mexico during his prime, but insisting that did not make him a criminal.

"It’s complicated; there’s a lot of talk, but we’re calm because we know my son’s innocence," the elder Chávez told Mexican outlet El Heraldo. "My son will be anything you want, anything, but he is not a criminal, much less everything he’s being accused of," he argued in defense of his son.

"He knows a lot of people, we live in Culiacán, it would be impossible not to know people involved in illicit activity, but that doesn’t mean anything," Chávez Sr. added. "In my time, I met everybody, and they did not come after me."

After Chávez Jr. was detained in the United States, Mexico formally requested his return to face charges. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged his deportation after previously calling for his return.

"The hope is that he will be deported and serve the sentence in Mexico," Sheinbaum said regarding his detention in the U.S.

In August 2025, following that request, Chávez Jr. was deported at the Nogales border crossing and immediately taken into custody.

Just days earlier, Chávez had stepped into the ring for a hyped match against popular boxer and influencer Jake Paul. After 10 rounds of intense action, Paul was awarded a unanimous decision victory. Adding insult to injury, three days later, Chávez Jr. was detained.

