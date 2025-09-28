After Malik Nabers Injury, We Have To Ask: Is MetLife Stadium Cursed?

Giants fear their star receiver may have torn his ACL in team's win against the Chargers

MetLife Stadium is the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets — and the site of countless major injuries to star players.

On Sunday afternoon, the Giants hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and won 21-18 in Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start. But that win was overshadowed by a hold-your-breath health scare involving wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The star wideout went up for a catch near the sideline in the second quarter, when his right knee buckled awkwardly. Nabers was carted off the field, and the team fears their star wideout may have torn his ACL.

The "grass fields vs. turf fields" debate just got a lot of gasoline dumped on it.

And former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't about to play firefighter when he took to X on Sunday night:

Dear @NFL, I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players "health" and "safety". PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV

Nabers' injury comes two years after current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1 while a member of the New York Jets. Two brutal injuries to star players isn’t a great track record for MetLife Stadium.

But is that the end of the stadium's injury history for some of the NFL’s best players? Hardly.

Here’s a brief list of health issues sustained by some of the league’s best while playing at MetLife Stadium.

I mean, that’s nuts.

As a former athlete, I can unequivocally say that playing on grass is better than turf. But MetLife isn’t the only turf stadium in the league, which makes you wonder why players tend to suffer so many serious injuries on this field.

Is it cursed? Maybe, or maybe there is no rhyme or reason. But one thing is for certain: your ACLs and Achilles tendons are not safe when you step into MetLife Stadium.