Giants WR Malik Nabers Carted Off Field Against Chargers, Team Fears Torn ACL

The Giants' wideout went to jump for a deep ball from Jaxson Dart when he went down, holding his right knee.

Malik Nabers left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an apparent knee injury. The New York Giants believe he suffered a torn ACL, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

With just over six minutes left in the half, the Giants wideout was jockeying for position with Chargers cornerback Cam Hart while attempting to catch a deep pass from Jaxson Dart along the sideline. Nabers planted his right foot, and his knee appeared to buckle.

As he came down, Nabers reached for his right knee as he rolled to the ground. He held his knee and looked to be yelling in pain as trainers rushed over to help.

Medical staff quickly brought out a cart and took the second-year wide receiver to the locker room.

The injury took place on a free play for the Giants. The Chargers jumped offsides before the snap, and Dart looked to Nabers on the deep ball on third-and-10.

While the team hasn't officially confirmed the extent of the injury, it was a gut punch for a Giants team that — up to that point — seemed to be riding a high of newfound optimism with the debut of rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

WATCH: Giants Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Scores TD On First Career NFL Drive

Since being drafted last offseason with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nabers has been a silver lining for an otherwise dismal Giants squad, racking up 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign. In three games this season, the 22-year-old caught 16 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading into the Week 4 match-up, Nabers missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, then was limited Thursday and Friday.

OutKick will provide updates as they become available.