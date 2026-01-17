Absurd Tony Romo Report Proves CBS Is Living In Fantasy Land With Him

CBS cannot be serious with this, right?

Happy NFL Divisional Round Saturday! Big day of football. After today, half the championship round will be set.

After four straight days of no football – the longest drought since August – we are BACK, baby! And guess who else is?

Tony Romo!

I know. It's coming, boys and girls. Jim and Tony are on the call for today's Bill-Broncos game, which means we get three more hours of Tony slobbering over Josh Allen. Sorry, America. Brace for impact.

For those who missed it, Romo was HEAVILY scrutinized for his performance in last Sunday's showdown between Buffalo and Jacksonville. I've written about how awful Romo's become for years now, and I was even stunned by the anger I saw on social media. Fans are DONE with him. Just done. Even some in the media are starting to notice how truly insufferable he's become.

Oddly enough, a well-timed report from Front Office Sports Saturday morning paints a very different picture among CBS execs.

Romo ain't the problem … we are!

CBS cannot be serious with Tony Romo nonsense

Let's dig right in, because this bad boy is loaded with gems:

If the 45-year-old Romo were in trouble, he’d be hearing it from the CBS suits in New York, starting with president David Berson. He’s not, say sources.

However, there is boiling frustration inside CBS over what they see as a slanted media narrative against Romo. "It’s much ado about nothing," says one source.

If Romo were so bad, viewers would vote with their remotes. They haven’t.

Romo and Nantz don’t have chemistry, you might say. This might be the strangest take I’ve seen. I’d say Romo and Nantz have the best chemistry of any NFL duo outside of ESPN’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

With the Bills trailing 24-20, Romo alerted viewers that Superman Allen would take over. "You see Josh calling the play at the line of scrimmage? If the Bills are going down, Josh Allen will have the ball in his hands on every play," Romo noted. Zing! While throwing off his back foot, Allen hit Brandin Cooks with a 36-yard pass that set up the winning touchdown. Romostradamus still lives.

That last one is truly the most befuddling takeaway of all – and this is a column FULL of odd takes regarding Romo. We're supposed to be impressed that Tony Romo pointed out that, if the Bills were going to lose, Josh Allen would be the one holding the ball at the end?

Huh? Obviously, Tony. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His receivers stink. Of course Josh Allen was going to have the ball in his hands in the waning minutes. There was nothing impressive about that.

PS: No, NFL fans are not turning games off because of a broadcaster. We're annoyed, not stupid. That take has always been laughable to me.

What I really don't get here is the reported disconnect between CBS execs and fans. If this report is true, and they're seriously blaming US for Romo's bad reputation, I honestly don't know what to say. That's absurd. There is nothing slanted about the Romo coverage. He's brought it on himself for YEARS now.

I mean, just watch this:

I don't even know what to do with that. Nobody did. Jim Nantz was as confused as anyone.

Listen to three hours of Romo. Listen to three hours of Greg Olsen. It's not even close. They're on different planets at this point. Romo has grown obsessed with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He no longer offers anything insightful. Instead, he just makes weird noises and points out obvious things. That's it. That's his shtick.

And look, this isn't all on Romo. It's not Romo's fault that he calls 14 Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes games a year. Of course we're going to grow tired of that, in the same way we grew tired of hearing Phil Simms call Patriots games for two decades. Ask any Alabama fan how they felt about Gary Danielson after a while. I get it.

But Romo's also brought a lot of this on himself. And if CBS execs truly believe we're the problem, that network is more cooked than I initially thought.