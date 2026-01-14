Tony Romo Responds To Criticism Following His Insufferable Call Of Bills-Jaguars Playoff Game

Tony Romo was good, dare I say great, when he first jumped into the CBS booth alongside Jim Nantz at the start of the 2017 NFL season. His prediction of plays, breaking down of defensive sets, and general knowledge of the game as a former quarterback brought solid color to the broadcast.

The aura of his broadcasting style and pre-snap predictions wore off after a few seasons. To Romo's credit, he and the CBS team pivoted his style as the old stuff got stale, but unfortunately chose a strategy of talking for the simple sake of talking, which has driven a huge portion of NFL fans borderline insane.

While Romo has been providing way too much color during broadcasts for multiple seasons now, that talent had never been on more display than during the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Talking over Nantz, putting together sentences that made no sense in any reality, laughing like a Disney villain, and everything else in between, Romo's antics throughout the broadcast forced plenty of Americans to hit the mute button.

These criticisms of Romo are nothing new. He's been taking a beating from NFL fans for many years now. He joined Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday, and while the show hosts didn't directly mention his call of the Bills-Jags game, they were insinuating all the hate he's received while asking him about whether or not he pays attention to the highs and lows in the booth.

"Anytime you’re in a position like we are. We’re on the air for three and a half hours. You’re always trying to do the best you can and everything, and there’s always going to be moments where there’s always great stuff. Then other stuff. It’s just part of being in your position," Romo said.

"You just go back to work and you do a great job. That’s the fun part about this – it’s sports, and it makes it fun. We’re just trying to make everyone enjoy the show, learn a little bit and have a great time."

Romo also mentioned during the interview that he and others on the CBS crew were dealing with an illness for the game. He didn't use that as any sort of excuse as to why he did not stop talking for three-plus hours, but it's at least worth a note.

Romo will be back calling the Bills again this weekend when they travel to take on the Denver Broncos on Saturday in the Divisional Round.