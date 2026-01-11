Tony Romo Roasted Online For Josh Allen Obsession, Saying The Dumbest Of Things

The mute button in households across the country may be getting the workout of all workouts on Sunday during the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to Tony Romo.

Romo is paid by CBS to provide color while calling NFL games alongside Jim Nantz, and while he's long had a reputation for talking too much, the former quarterback is putting together a memorable performance in the booth in Jacksonville, and not the good kind.

There were some stints throughout the first half where Romo strung together so many words it's a wonder that he didn't have to catch his breath mid-ramble, and folks on social media have had enough.

You know it's bad when you laugh on the broadcast, and you get got by the social media sleuths. The sound that came out of Romo during the first quarter was legitimately uncomfortable.

While it's no surprise that Romo is catching heat from fans turning into the game by simply talking far too much, his affection for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has been embarrassingly noticeable as well.

Allen has taken a couple of hits and hit a finger on his throwing hand on a player's helmet, but based on Romo's commentary, you'd think the quarterback deserves a Purple Heart.

As I'm sitting here writing this and the fourth quarter gets underway, Romo hit fans with these life-altering comments:

"Every play call in this game matters" and "if the Jaguars win this game, they have a shot at going to the Super Bowl."

Incredible stuff. Next, he's going to let us all know that grass is green.