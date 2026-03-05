Aaron Rodgers Takes Swipe At Kash Patel Locker Room Moment At Olympics

Past presidents Obama and Johnson, plus VP Harris, all visited sports team locker rooms without similar criticism from athletes including Rodgers

As a quick aside to Aaron Rodgers' nearly hour-long appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, the conversation turned to the United States Olympic Hockey gold medal victory. And in celebrating that accomplishment, the NFL quarterback took a shot at FBI director Kash Patel.

"Can we get that one guy out of the locker room though and get him working on something else?" Rodgers quipped. "That's a bad look. Have some awareness."

Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade At Patel

And just like that, Rodgers picks up on a Democrat party talking point, is in full agreement with woke former soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and he should be expecting an invitation to host The View soon.

The interview session – which had its important moments when Rodgers discussed his mystery wife and their struggles with stalkers and obsessive paparazzi, as well as his former relationship crashouts – devolved into a laughfest when Rodgers made his comment.

That is everyone's right. It's America.

But to suggest Patel isn't doing his job is crazy ignorant. And to suggest the locker room should be off limits to him if he's invited is blind to history.

In 1969, former president Lyndon Baines Johnson watched Texas beat Arkansas in what was dubbed "The Game of the Century" and celebrated with the Longhorns.

Obama Visited Locker Rooms And Liked Beer

Then-President Barack Obama went into the men's locker room at halftime of a basketball warm-up game before one of the past Olympics.

He also entered the locker room of the respective teams at the MLB All-Star Game in 2014.

And, by the way, Obama was known for liking beer. Indeed, he turned beer-drinking into "Beer Summits," in which he invited parties to come to the White House and discuss their differences over beer.

But how dare Patel be drinking beer with the Olympic hockey team!

Kamala Celebrated In Multiple Locker Rooms

Former vice president Kamala Harris also visited locker rooms.

She visited with the Phoenix Mercury in their locker room to celebrate Brittney Griner's first game back in the WNBA after being returned to the United States from her 10-month prison sentence in Russia.

She also used March Madness as an opportunity to visit various teams during her four years serving the Joe Biden administration.

The interesting thing about all these other moments when government officials felt it was wholly appropriate to enter sports locker rooms is there were no major complaints from other athletes, such as Rodgers.

No Rodgers Criticism In Past

No one in the NBA complained about Obama going in the latter-day Dream Team's locker room.

No news shows made the point it was wrong for LBJ celebrating with the Longhorns or Harris visiting multiple locker rooms.

What, there was no social media at the time? Well, there wasn't during Johnson's time. But there definitely was during the Harris and Obama moments.

And to address the Rodgers complaint that people like Patel have something better to do, even he might concede Harris, charged with addressing the border crisis, had work to do. And Obama, who was running the country, had other work to do.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers, an otherwise thoughtful dude who typically isn't locked into any one particular party, would benefit from pondering that.