Aaron Rodgers Mum About Playing In 2026 But Does Discuss Exes, Stalkers, And His Mysterious Wife

Aaron Rodgers reveals he has 'stalkers' that forced him to move out of his beachfront house and there's a bounty for photos of wife Brittani

If you expect to find out whether Aaron Rodgers will play in 2026, then "turn it off now," the quarterback said on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday afternoon. He wasn't going there.

But if you want to know more about his mysterious wife, his former relationships, and the challenges of keeping his private life, well, private? That, Rodgers did discuss.

Firstly the sports stuff: Rodgers confirmed he's talked to Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan. But he hasn't made up his mind about playing in 2026 – or he simply wasn't ready to announce anything Wednesday.

Rodgers: No Deadline For Answer

Well, I mean, what are we sitting here? It's March 4th," Rodgers said. "Free agency starts in a week. I've been spending a lot of time with my wife. We went on a ski trip, just been laying low. There's a lot of other things going on – the situation in Malibu that has changed some. But I talked to Mike, I've talked to Omar. There's been no deadline that's been, you know, that's been put in front of me.

"There's no contract offer or anything, so there's nothing that I'm, you know, having to debate between. I'm, you know, a free agent and, again, I'm enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason and I think there's conversations that will be had down the line, but right now, there haven't been any progressive conversations."

Throughout the nearly hour-long interview, Rodgers spoke fondly of both McCarthy, the Steelers and his experience with the team in 2025. But, otherwise, Rodgers gave no hint which direction this thing is headed although Khan said at the NFL scouting combine both sides agreed not to drag out the issue.

You know when Rodgers opened up? When the subject of his wife Brittani came up.

Rodgers Discusses Life With New Wife

She is something of a mystery because she wasn't seen at any Steelers games last season after Rodgers announced he was married. And the couple have kept their relationship private – understandably so when you learn their situation.

"The obsession is [f--ing] bizarre," Rodgers said. "…We're not living, you know, at the beach anymore. Part of it is I have legitimate stalkers, and I don't say that lightly or flippantly. I've been stalked in my house for about a year-and-a half when I was living there, not just that, but stalked at the coffee shop I would frequent, the gym that I would go to, which was really bizarre.

"And then the paparazzi was stalking me for a long time, flying drones over my house. and had a, you know, I've learned I've had a bounty on getting a picture of my wife, which I think is very bizarre as well. I understand the attention that comes with somebody who's accomplished what I've accomplished. But when it comes to your personal safety, and now it's not just me, it's me and her, it's really [f---ing] bizarre."

Rodgers proceeded to give some details of his marriage that were previously unknown. He met Brittani in 2017, and she told him right away she would never live in Green Bay and didn't want to be a so-called player's wife.

"She's not a public person," Rodgers said. "And, you know, then she moved back across the pond, and I got myself into, you know, crazy town and I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked, you know, or talked about where I was living, who, you know, coerced me to make the proverbial, you know, Instagram, social media posts. I've never really wanted to live a public life."

"She didn't sign up for this {b----hit], you know? She signed up because she loves me, and she supports me, and she wants to spend the rest of our lives together and start a family year. She didn't sign up to be out front, you know, a social media wag. Like, she doesn't want any of that [b----hit, you know? And I don't either, you know?"

Past Relationships Were ‘Crazy Town’

About the "crazy town" Rodgers got involved with after Brittani left to go back overseas: He dated actress Olivia Munn, actress Shailene Woodley and race car driver Danica Patrick.

None obviously worked out.

"I dealt with politically bipolar," Rodgers said, not affixing the issue to a specific woman. "I dealt with depressed relevant seeking. I dealt with people that wanted to, you know, search out other possibilities before they could commit to me. And then, you know, they go on TV talking about how I ruin their lives and all this [s--t].

"And I just want to say, just like move on with your life. Stop lying about me, just move on with your life and be happy."

Brittani came back into Rodgers' life in 2024. They've been together since.

"When you meet that person, and even though we had years between, there's always that draw, you know?" Rodgers said. "So, like, you know, one thing I would say is like, I think I've been accused of being emotionally unavailable. Yeah, I own that for sure. I met my person in 2017, and after it didn't work out at the start, I dove into football and I made football my number one from that point forward and gave everything I had to the games, because I [f---ing] love the game.

"But when things came back around, you know, a year and a half ago or so at the end of 2024, like, man, to be able to just have that freedom that being in with the right person gives you, and there's just no, there's no substitute for that when you feel it."