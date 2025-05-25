Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Says He Won't Sign With Saints (Or Bears), Takes Jab At State Of Louisiana

The 41-year-old QB did, however, drop a major hint at the team he most likely will be playing for in 2025.

We don't know much about Aaron Rodgers ' NFL future, or if he still has one, but we know he's crossed at least one team from his list of potential suitors.

Rodgers made it clear over the weekend that he would not be signing with the New Orleans Saints . Some saw the Saints as a potential fit for the 41-year-old quarterback after Derek Carr opted to retire earlier this month, but Rodgers isn't entertaining that idea.

During a live episode of the ‘ YNK Podcast ’ with rapper Mike, Rodgers was asked if he would consider playing for the Saints. He gave a blunt response while taking a dig at the state of Louisiana.

"No," Rodgers said without hesitation. "That’s the answer. I’ve played there a couple of times, but no, the answer is no. I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."

Living in Louisiana doesn't seem all that bad, especially considering Rodgers has been living in New Jersey for the last couple of years while playing for the New York Jets, but to each his own.

Deadly Disease Has Kept Aaron Rodgers From Committing To The NFL This Offseason

Rodgers did go on to drop a major hint about potentially signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team he has been most heavily linked to throughout the offseason.

When asked if he would ever consider playing for the Chicago Bears, Rodgers provided a unique answer.

"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip," Rodgers said. "I don't know, not sure. Got to check it out. I love Chicago, though. Way more than they love me. It's been a great relationship. All one-way."

The Steelers visit the Bears on Nov. 23.