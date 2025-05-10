Degenerative Shoulder Injury Forces Derek Carr To Retire From NFL

Derek Carr is leaving the NFL pretty much the same way he entered it – trying to do what is best for his team, what is best for his family, and after much prayer.

Carr Announcement From Saints

Carr announced his retirement Saturday morning via the New Orleans Saints social media account (Yes, it's 2025).

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather (his wife), I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a statement. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.

"It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special.

"Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."

Derek Carr Wanted To Play

Carr didn't expect to leave the game, even at age 34.

He was actually excited about perhaps fulfilling in 2025 the assignment he took on in 2023 when he arrived in New Orleans as the new starting quarterback and that was to lead the Saints to success.

But there was a problem. A major problem, actually.

As the team has now confirmed, there was a shoulder concern that threatened his 2025 season.

When he began throwing in late March, in preparation for the new season which begins in September, Carr felt pain in his right (throwing) shoulder.

He had not thrown since recovering from multiple injuries – a concussion and a broken left hand – that ended his 2024 season prematurely on Dec. 8.

Carr Doctors Had Bad News

Multiple medical exams and consultations seeking multiple opinions determined Carr had a "labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes in his (right) rotator cuff," the Saints said.

Carr considered surgery, which would definitely end his '25 season before it began, as OutKick had reported. But that surgery didn't promise a full recovery. Indeed, Carr was told he probably would never fully rise to the same level of function he had during his four previous Pro Bowl seasons.

So, well, retirement.

This leaves the Saints in an interesting and difficult situation.

They've been aware they were probably going to be without Carr, at least for 2025, for some time.

It's Tyler Shough Time

So they selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL draft. Shough was the third quarterback picked in the draft after Cam Ward went to Tennessee and Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants in the first round.

The Saints will say they remain open to adding a quarterback – who? – and aren't naming their starter in May, but it is obvious Shough will get an opportunity to win the job in training camp.

The Saints will file the retirement as a post-June 1 transaction, which means the club will get approximately $30 million salary cap relief, but Carr keeps his bonuses collected from the team, including a $10 million roster bonus collected in March.

Carr retires with 257 career touchdowns and 112 interceptions. He was a career 65.1 passer. He played on a lot of teams that struggled, and he was sometimes part of those struggles.

Carr's teams won 77 of the 169 games he started in his 11-year career.