Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He's Looking For In Next Team, And It's A Pretty Simple List

After his release from the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has revealed what he's looking for in his next team. And it's nothing too complicated.

Earlier this month, the Jets announced they were moving on from the four-time NFL MVP after his two seasons with the franchise.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures.

"We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

The move certainly wasn't a surprise, as Rodgers' tenure in New York was wildly disappointing. He missed all but four snaps of the 2023 season (thanks to a torn Achilles) and managed to scrounge together only five wins for the Jets this past season.

Now set to become a free agent, Rodgers will be looking for his third home in four years. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the future Hall of Famer after a workout, and he revealed the two things he's looking for in his next team: "If they want you" and "if they got a good team."

Groundbreaking stuff there, Captain Obvious.

While those criteria might seem like no-brainers, they might not be so easy to fulfill.

At 41 years old, Rodgers isn't the same QB he was when he was raking in All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in Green Bay. And those "good" teams already have quarterbacks in place. Could Rodgers handle being a …backup?

We'll see that happens when free agency opens on March 12.