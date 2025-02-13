Jets Make Aaron Rodgers Divorce Official But What Comes Next Will Be Interesting

The New York Jets are going quarterback shopping this offseason because they have officially announced their intention to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

The team said it has informed Rodgers they will move forward without him in 2025, it was announced on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers To Be Released

The Jets will release Rodgers by the beginning of the new league year in March.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures.

"We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Great. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was first to report this was going to happen and it has. But there is a side B to this record – if you're younger than 40, google it.

This announcement doesn't tell us the why of this breakup.

And it definitely doesn't cover the bigger question, which is what now?

Jets Don't Explain Why Not Rodgers

We have a good guess of why the breakup happened and covered that in an epic morning column about all the available talent that will be available around the NFL this offseason. Rodgers, should he choose to continue his career, will be part of that available talent.

Bottom line: Glenn and Mougey and the Jets wanted a fresh start without the giant shadow and higher expectations Rodgers casts over a franchise.

That sounds logical in the abstract. But practically speaking, it creates an enormous void at quarterback for the Jets.

They draft No. 7 in the first round of April's draft. And that's high enough to get a good player. But is it high enough to draft a good quarterback? Indeed, is there a good QB in this draft?

They have Tyrod Taylor on the roster, so that seems a possibility if he's healthy. But Taylor is going to be 36 next season and played in only two games last season, so his durability and ability to knock off rust are uncertain.

The Jets can also decide to go into free agency and sign somebody. Maybe Sam Darnold!

(Kidding, not Sam Darnold).

Filling The Spot Doesn't Fill The Need

All those possibilities would fill the position. But possibly not the need.

That leads me to this:

It says right here that whomever the Jets have at QB in 2025 won't be as good as Rodgers was last year. And this is written with the full knowledge that Rodgers brought baggage and some headaches because he's quite demanding.

And he still threw 28 TD passes.

No, he's not an MVP anymore. But he was better than most of the QBs the Jets are about to consider.

But maybe that's the plan in New Jersey. Maybe the Jets want to kinda, sorta stink in 2025 and set themselves up for finding their forever quarterback in 2026.

Whatever the case, the next thing to look at is what's next for Rodgers.

Where To Next For Rogers?

It's unclear if Rodgers, 41, wants to continue playing. He was expected to keep going had the Jets brought him back, so he is at least open to the possibility.

Rodgers, as a vested veteran, can begin discussions with other clubs immediately. But he cannot sign a new deal, if that's the direction he wants to go, until the new league year begins.

And now a prediction: A healthy Rodgers will deliver a better season in 2025 than whatever quarterback the Jets put on the field.

Mark it down.

And that would make the Jets wrong on Rodgers a second time – because they brought him to New York and are escorting him out of New York for the same reason: To win.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," said Jets Chairman Robert Wood Johnson. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."