Brett Favre Believes Aaron Rodgers Should Keep Playing Football: ‘A Lot Of Juice Left In The Tank’

Brett Favre doesn't think Aaron Rodgers should hang up his cleats just yet.

Rodgers is already a Super Bowl champ, a four-time MVP with the Green Bay Packers and a future Hall of Famer. But it's no secret that the past two seasons with the New York Jets have been less than tremendous. He missed all but four snaps of the 2023 season (thanks to a torn Achilles) and managed to scrounge together only five wins for the Jets this past season.

But while a lot of people are calling for the 41-year-old to retire, Favre isn't so sure that's the right move.

"He's got something left," Favre told TMZ. "I think I'm right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank. I just know that he still can play. It's just a matter of does he want to and does he want to give it his all and does a team want to take a chance on him?"

Favre pointed to the Jets' 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 as an example of Rodgers' potential. In that final game, Rodgers threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

"I just think he still can play. You saw it this last game. You go, ‘Well, where’s that been?'" Favre said. "That’s the Aaron Rodgers we know. He’s making all the throws, guys are responding to him, love playing with him. Where’s that been all year?"

Rodgers is weighing whether he’ll play in 2025 and has expressed some interest in returning to the Jets if the new GM and coach want him back.

"If there’s any little inkling in him that wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level, then I would say do it," Favre said.

Favre, of course, knows Rodgers well. The two QBs played together for three seasons in Green Bay before Favre went to the Jets and Rodgers took over the Packers' starting role in 2008.