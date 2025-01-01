Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Answers Retirement Talk Heading Into Season Finale Against Dolphins

The sun may be setting on Aaron Rodgers' mesmerizing career, and Sunday could signal the final game of his NFL journey.

Rodgers and the New York Jets welcome the Miami Dolphins for a season-finale clash at MetLife Stadium.

With free agency and a potential Jets rebuild this offseason, Aaron Rodgers is aware that Sunday's game against the injured Fins could be his swan song, at least in New York.

(Could Aaron Rodgers be the next NFL great to retire?)

"Yeah, of course," Rodgers said. As relayed by ESPN, Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he's fully aware of the narrative heading into Week 18. The Jets as a team won't have much to play for, entering the contest at 4-12. Miami hopes to keep its postseason hopes alive at 8-8.

"This game has given me a lot," Rodgers added.

"I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it. I won't be thinking about that on game day. I'll just be enjoying this. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career."

Heading into the game, Rodgers had amassed 3,623 passing yards, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

"I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of," Rodgers said, "what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest."

The four-time MVP showed he can play as a capable starter, but how much longer does he want to stick around?

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich lathered on the praise when asked about Rodgers' potential last game.

"To even be a small part of his story, it's an honor," Ulbrich said. "If it happens to be his last game, let's take him out on the right note."

Having flirted with a hosting gig on Jeopardy! and raised eyebrows over his connections to political office, Aaron Rodgers has plenty of plans for life after football.

It's only a matter of time.

"I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation," Rodgers admitted regarding the stakes of Sunday's game. "I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm [not] a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here."

At 41, and with no clear Super Bowl blueprint in sight, Aaron Rodgers is sticking with the New York Jets for pure love of the game.

However, should Rodgers forego returning to the Jets in free agency, the veteran and oft-controversial play-caller would undoubtedly attract significant interest from multiple teams.

Some NFL fans lamented the thought of watching Rodgers, bound for the Hall of Fame, drift into the sunset.

