Aaron Rodgers Hoping To Bring In Aliens With '5E Experience' And Green Lasers Amid Mysterious Drone Sightings

Nobody seems to have a clue who or what is behind the dozens of drones that have been spotted flying in and around New Jersey over the past few days. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking to get to the bottom of the mysterious situation, and there is no better way of doing so than going straight to the source, which in this instance may be aliens.

During his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ earlier in the week, Rodgers brought up the drones that have been spotted in the Garden State. While a video of the strange figures played on the broadcast, Rodgers talked about the "interesting things" going on in Jersey.

"Do you know what’s been going on in New Jersey lately?" Rodgers said. "And I’m not talking about the football. There’s been some crazy things going on."

"Here we go. Look at this, cued up. What the hell is that?…I’ve seen that video. Bedminster, that’s home to Trump’s golf course and our owner, Woody Johnson," Rodgers continued.

McAfee claimed that the video was simply footage of a helicopter, but Rodgers wasn't buying that.

"Is that a helicopter," Rodgers said. "Is that what that is? ... There’s other videos that I’ve seen and I've talked to some friends of mine, a police officer -- shout out, Mario -- there’s some interesting things going on. Interesting things going on with the drones. Maybe it’s just some kids messing around ... maybe not, though."

READ: FBI Official Makes Very Troubling Claim About UFO Drones

With Rodgers being a well-known fan of conspiracy theories, someone who loves a good darkness retreat, and a guy who may or may not have dated a woman who identifies as a witch, it shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise that he plans on trying to connect with the drones - and in his opinion the aliens - involved in what is going on in New Jersey.

He's already setting up plans for what he called a "5E Experience" from his New Jersey home on Friday night where he hopes to connect with the aliens.

"I’m thinking about having a Friday night 5-E experience," Rodgers said. If you don’t know what that is, don’t worry," Rodgers explained.

"It’s where you have a big kind of meditation circle and then you call in the aliens and you use little green lasers to bring them in," Rodgers said. "So thinking Friday night, if it’s a nice night, clear night, having a little 5E experience to bring ‘em in."

If you're asking yourself ‘what the hell is a 5E experience,’ you are not alone.

While Rodgers called it a 5E experience, it appears he was talking about what is formally known as the CE-5 experience. There was even a documentary released in 2023 titled ‘Contact: The CE5 Experience.’ The film is about Dr. Steven Greer, the founder of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), and goes deeper into the practice of CE-5.

What Is The CE-5 Experience?

According to the always reliable source that is Wikipedia, Greer and colleagues define CE-5, or 'close encounters of the fifth kind,' as human-initiated contact and communication with extraterrestrials.

As for the actual practice of the CE-5 experience, it appears to be a form of meditation, just as Rodgers noted, and one that is centered around making the right atmosphere for making contact with extra-terrestrial beings.

There are a number of published books about the experience, even ‘A CE-5 Handbook,’ that presents guidelines on one-mind consciousness and clear intent on making contact with extraterrestrial life.

As for Rodgers, some meditation and messing around with lasers a couple of days before he leads the Jets into Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday may do him some good.