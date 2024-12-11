FBI Official Makes Very Troubling Claim About UFO Drones

There are few answers available about the drones flying around New Jersey.

UFOs and unexplainable things in the sky are among the most popular topics in America for a very simple reason:

People simply don't have a clue what's going on.

The intrigue is what motivates so many conversations and theories. Well, the situation in New Jersey has hit a new level of concern.

FBI can't explain massive drones flying around New Jersey

Drones as large as SUVs and smaller drones have been spotted over New Jersey, and it appears the government is scrambling to find an explanation…..and failing to do so.

FBI Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group Robert Wheeler told Congress during a Tuesday hearing that officials can't ID who is operating the drones.

In fact, it sounds like the FBI and the government have absolutely no clue what's going on. That should help you sleep at night with a nice and warm fuzzy feeling in your stomach.

You can watch Wheeler's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm glad to know the United States military has the world's greatest military, strongest economy, a seemingly endless supply of money for every project any lawmaker can cook up, but we still can't figure out what's flying around the sky.

Here's an idea we should let marinate. How about we shoot some of these things down and end the speculation once and for all.

Seriously, why are we not shooting these things down? There's speculation that it's *POSSIBLE* that a foreign country is behind UFO drones around sensitive American sights. Take one down, and let's find out.

It's all endless speculation until that happens, and it should happen sooner rather than later.

Do you have a theory one what the SUV-sized drones around New Jersey might be? I definitely want to hear it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.