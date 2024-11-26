Aaron Rodgers Addresses His NFL Future: 'Open To Everything And Attached To Nothing'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers just provided perhaps the most clear vision of how he's weighing his NFL future and, frankly, there's a lot of uncertainty that includes the possibility of retirement.

"I don't even know if I want to play yet," Rodgers said on his regularly scheduled weekly segment of the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Rodgers Uncertain About 2025

Rodgers added "New York would be my first option" of playing if he returns for 2025, but there will be much to consider if that eventually happens.

And the four-time NFL MVP says he understands there's much for the Jets to consider as well before they decide to bring him back.

The Jets will be hiring a new coach and new general manager after the season because they fired Robert Saleh in October and fired general manager Joe Douglas on Nov. 19.

OutKick reported on Nov. 11 that a seismic shift was in store for the Jets and it could touch every major individual in the organization.

"I feel like I've been kind of year to year," Rodgers admitted Tuesday. "And, obviously, last year getting hurt, I feel like my whole focus was trying to get back at the end of the season and then trying to get back this season. Again, when you're 40, going on 41, you're obviously at the end of your career.

"So, there are a lot of things that I have to see. If it's New York, they have to want me to be here. And then new GM, new staff obviously have to want me to be with the Jets. And then body-wise, I have to see how I'm feeling and see if I want to sign up to go back to the grind and all that."

Rodgers: The Athletic Report ‘False’

We interrupt the McAfee Show for some perspective: Rodgers sometimes says things and then changes his mind or adjusts his thinking or simply goes in a different direction.

And sometimes reports that state things as fact are wrong.

Let's address the second one first: The Athletic reported over the weekend that Rodgers "still wants to play in 2025, just not for the Jets."

"As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets," Rodgers said. "That's 100 percent false. I actually said the opposite.

Rodgers Has Enjoyed New York

"I said I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season and if they want me back, and what happens with [interim coach Jeff Ulbrich] and what happens with the offensive staff, and obviously the GM at the time and then they just fired Joe.

"There's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously, we haven't had the success we've all wanted to have, but I've made some great friendships on the team. I've enjoyed living in Jersey. I've enjoyed time in the City. I've enjoyed getting to know the fans.

"And I came here to win here. So I'm not jumping off ship."

So much for The Athletic's report, but it must be said, Rodgers sometimes wavers.

Story Has Changed Over The Weeks

Two weeks ago, Rodgers was asked directly if he wants to play in 2025.

"I think so, yeah," he said.

Obviously that thinking has shifted toward a lot less certainty. And how Rodgers finishes the season and how he feels physically will play a role in his decision.

"I'm healthy right now," said Rodgers, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. "It's not as much fun when you're dealing with rehab time all the time, so if I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play, and everybody feels good about bringing me back, then there's a decision there.

"And if not, there's all the other options. At this point, I'm open to everything and attached to nothing."