New York Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas On Heels Of Robert Saleh Firing, And More Changes Loom

It's unusual for an NFL general manager to be fired in-season, but it's also hard for a GM to have six losing seasons with no playoff appearances and keep his job. Meet former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who just addressed both scenarios.

The Jets on Tuesday fired Douglas, an NFL source confirmed to OutKick.

SNYtv in New York was first to report the move.

Phil Savage Becomes Interim GM

The club has named former Cleveland Browns GM Phil Savage as the interim general manager, per a source.

And club owner Woody Johnson making these moves is not exactly a surprise. He already fired coach Robert Saleh in October and guess what?

More changes are coming for an organization that is about to undergo a seismic shift, as OutKick reported previously.

The move to oust Douglas is understandable. The Jets have a 30-64 record since he became the general manager in 2019. The .319 winning (word used loosely) percentage that represents is tied for 30th in the NFL since 2019.

Aaron Rodgers Could Be On The Move, Too

The most notable change that could happen after the season is the team and quarterback Aaron Rodgers parting ways. It's unclear in what fashion that would take place – whether Rodgers retires or the Jets release him.

But that is totally on the table because the combination of a new head coach and new general manager will likely wish to start fresh rather than commit to a face of the franchise who will turn 41 years old on Dec. 2.

Rodgers last week addressed whether he still had a desire to continue playing for the Jets in 2025.

"I think so," he said. "Yeah."

Rodgers has one more year remaining on his contract but has not played to his previous four-time MVP standard and is not even among the league's better quarterbacks statistically. His 88.9 passer rating is 22nd among quarterbacks.

Douglas Had Notable Hits And Misses

Douglas was all in on acquiring Rodgers in the 2023 offseason and then built a team around him that was supposed to complement the veteran.

But that obviously did not happen very well, particularly on the offensive line where injuries, turnover and age have made the unit middling at best.

Douglas, who was in the final year of his contract, is not without some personnel department victories.

He drafted cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and defensive end Jermaine Johnson. All are good players.

But he is also the man who picked Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 draft. And Wilson was a tremendous draft bust – so much so, the Jets had to address the position by trading for Rodgers.

Johnson is expected to drive the search for a new coach and general manager, perhaps using Savage as a resource. But even Johnson is possibly going to be on the move after that assignment is done.

Johnson is the former Ambassador to the United Kingdom under the first Donald Trump administration. If Trump asks Johnson to serve again, the belief is he will move to England and do exactly that.