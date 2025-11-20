5 Of The Best Message Board Rumors From The Lane Kiffin Saga

Take everything you read from here on out with a meteor-sized grain of salt.

The Lane Kiffin Saga is reaching a fever pitch, with LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss throwing every desperate plea at the current Rebels head coach to try and earn his services.

If there is one place you DON'T want to get your information from during a coaching search, it's a college football message board.

If you're unfamiliar with message boards, it's basically a place where people pay a monthly fee to spew anything and everything they hear, completely untethered by things like "facts."

Message boards for all three fanbases currently in the Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes have had their fair share of insane posts, so I wanted to take some time to share a few of my favorites with you.

Take everything you read below with a boulder of salt, and, without any further ado, let's get started.

5. Knox Kiffin To The High School Transfer Portal

This is one of the most recent rumors of the bunch, but it's just as good all the same.

This man has a source that tells him which high school a 15-year-old is attending? Sounds kind of creepy to me, but then again, I religiously follow recruiting, so who am I to throw stones?

My favorite part of this one, though, is the username: SeminoleSniper.

Did an FSU fan create an entire LSU message board account just to misinformation and cope about his biggest rival possibly landing Lane Kiffin?

College football, you gotta love it!

4. Planespotting

Never underestimate the lengths a college football fanbase will go to in order to make sure they got their guy.

For LSU, that means sending one of their message board cronies down to the executive airport to stalk a flight they've been tracking (that happens far too often).

What they got was real photo evidence of Lane Kiffin touching down in Baton Rouge… well, not really.

It's a grainy photo of a guy stepping off of a private jet who might vaguely be as tall as Kiffin.

But hey, points for the effort!

3. Bitcoin To The Rescue

Don't you hate it when your school's biggest booster gets hit with a margin call that hamstrings their ability to pay for a head coach?

That's exactly what happened to Florida (allegedly), and Tiger fans owe their success to Bitcoin (again, allegedly).

Wait a second, that's a Tennessee fan posting on the LSU message boards, isn't it?

Just like number five on this list, it looks like the Vols are praying for Florida's downfall as well.

How quaint!

2. Have Some Compassion, Florida Fans!

This one isn't so much of a rumor as it is a plea to the humanity of Gator fans (because they're obviously the ones in charge of the hiring process here).

I decided to include it because it's just so funny on so many different levels.

We can start with the fact that this is clearly a troll account from a Florida fan, since the account information says it's less than a month old and only has six posts.

Second, the idea of a grown man crying because a coach left his favorite team is equal parts hilarious and horrifying.

And finally, naming your dog after a coach who hasn't even won an SEC title? That tells me Rebel fans aren't ready for the bright lights just yet.

The Bible verse at the end is just the cherry on top; we are dealing with a professional troll here, folks!

1. The Bowling Alley Where It All Began

It's a story as old as time: boy meets girl at a bowling alley, they fall in love, boy develops some demons from coaching SEC football, they get divorced, but find their way back to each other at a bowling alley on the campus of girl's alma mater, of all places.

Someone call up Hallmark, because OllieReb has cinema gold here!

This was so outlandish it even caught the attention of our Hot Mic guys at OutKick.

Regardless of how you feel about message boards, they are so unique to college football that I can't imagine life without them.

But just remember, these are usually guys bored at their desk jobs drumming up rumors to gain some internet clout.

No one knows what Lane Kiffin is going to do or where he will coach next year, not even Lane Kiffin at this point.

Let's just enjoy these message board rumors for what they are: rumors. Nothing more, nothing less.