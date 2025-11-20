$200K In Property Stolen From Shedeur Sanders But At Least They Didn't Get His Jewelry

Thieves swiped more than $200,000 in property from Shedeur Sanders' home during his NFL debut, but the Browns rookie says he’s unfazed.

It was a rough Sunday for Shedeur Sanders, and not just on the football field.

While the rookie QB was taking over for an injured Dillon Gabriel in the second half of the Cleveland Browns' 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, three masked burglars were apparently helping themselves to his belongings back at the house. And now we have the details.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, they broke in at 6:46 p.m. ET and were gone less than 15 minutes later, hauling out roughly $200,000 worth of Sanders' property. Police say the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras and that the incident "remains under investigation."

But Shedeur is shrugging the whole thing off.

"None of my jewelry got took anyway," he told reporters, while the room laughed. "Just caught slipping. It happens."

Sanders brought up the break-in when asked what makes him proudest about his development so far.

"I know it’s a trending topic that my house got broken into, but I’m in a mental space now to where there’s not too much that can faze me honestly," he said. "Mentally, emotionally, I’m in a great place overall. In life there is going to be adversity and things aren’t always going to go as planned. But I will say, I’m prepared for everything."

Apparently that "everything" includes having $200K worth of stuff walk out the door. Chump change for the Sanders family.

The burglary happened during an NFL debut where Shedeur went 4-for-16 passing with 47 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice. Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, and the Browns officially named Sanders the starter for Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"The way I always [prepare], knowing exactly where everyone is going to be … understanding that they have a great defense that’s coached by a great coach," he said.

So Shedeur Sanders lost $200K worth of stuff. But his jewelry is fine, and the fifth-round pick is headed to Vegas to make his first NFL start.

Things certainly could be worse.