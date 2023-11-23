Sports World Agrees: Gregg Popovich STINKS

Videos by OutKick
NBA head coach Gregg Popovich did the unthinkable on Wednesday night – he united the entire sports world in agreement… they can’t stand him.
Despite years of never holding back his opinions and a brash attitude towards anyone and everything, Pop went full authoritarian last night when he decreed Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard.
Yes, this really happened:
POPOVICH’S ARROGANCE REACHED NEW HEIGHTS
I mean, this guy literally stopped the game, yelled at the Spurs’ PA announcer to hand him the microphone, and scolded HIS OWN FAN BASE!
God forbid they booed one of their previous players who left the team. He yelled at the same fans, by the way, that are paying Popovich’s five-year, $80 million contract!
Talk about a “Do as I say, not as I do” double standard.
Popovich is consistently one of the most bloviated head coaches in all of sports. Yet, he’s allowed to speak his mind, but the hard-working paying fans of San Antonio aren’t? Give me a damn break. Whether it’s Pop calling America the most racist country, or Americans that celebrate Columbus Day Hitler-like (his words, not mine) the head coach knows no boundaries. That is, unless you boo a professional athlete.
(Popovich, by the way, called Steve Kerr an A-hole just a few weeks ago. But at least he didn’t boo him!)
Fortunately, social media did what they do best and came together to make sure Popovich knew how much they can’t stand him. “Popovich,” “Gregg Popovich” and “Popovich booing” were all trending on Thursday morning. And for all the wrong reasons.
I quit buying tickets because of pop— Jim Priour (@jim31978) November 23, 2023
I’m telling you….. he jumped the shark. He got very preachy and holier than thou— FortitudeFitness ₿ 1️⃣3️⃣%🚜 🇸🇻 🥩 🍳 🥓 (@FortitudeFitSC) November 23, 2023
lol still can’t Greg Popovich had the GALL to tell his home crowd to stop booing during the middle of the game.— James 🎙️ (@SirEdwardJames) November 23, 2023
Pop thinks he’s better than you and I, he treats the fans like children.
Just an astonishing bad look from him.
POPOVICH OFFERS LAME EXCUSE
Afterwards, Pop tried to explain his outlandish behavior by saying that fans “shouldn’t poke the bear.” When asked to clarify his comments, Pop went back to his typical jerk persona and said “I just spoke English.” Which I’m pretty sure isn’t really polite on his part to say, no? Amazing that he can claim a reporter is dumb and invoke language barriers, but fans can’t BOO A FORMER PLAYER.
What a shmuck.
POPOVICH IS CHECKED OUT
Popovich’s actions of grabbing the microphone last night proved that he is officially a grumpy old man. He thinks that he’s better than everyone else and that his NBA record proves it. Well, you haven’t won a championship in nearly 10 years. And your Spurs are in LAST PLACE with just three wins and 12 losses.
Also, there’s no way Kawhi Leonard was happy with Popovich’s actions. That’s like your dad screaming during one of your games growing up like a lunatic – it’s straight up embarrassing and you know everyone is going to rip you for it the next day when you go to school.
(Kawhi Leonard, by the way, left the Spurs and will make $44 million this year, while the average San Antonian makes $60,000. I thought Popovich was a man of the people? Oh wait, another lie.)
Oh, and I’m sure the Spurs’ prized possession, No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, was absolutely mortified that his head coach just did that.
In just two sentences, Pop went from just being arrogant, to an arrogant clown.
Kawhi Leonard can handle the boos just fine, Pop. He realizes it’s part of the sport, part of the game, part of LIFE.
