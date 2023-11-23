Sports World Agrees: Gregg Popovich STINKS

Videos by OutKick

NBA head coach Gregg Popovich did the unthinkable on Wednesday night – he united the entire sports world in agreement… they can’t stand him.

Despite years of never holding back his opinions and a brash attitude towards anyone and everything, Pop went full authoritarian last night when he decreed Spurs fans to stop booing Kawhi Leonard.

Yes, this really happened:

Wow. #Spurs HC Gregg Popovich just grabbed the arena microphone with Kawhi Leonard at the free throw line, and asked the crowd to stop booing.



Fans have been booing Leonard, who asked to be traded from San Antonio, on every touch.



Not sure I've seen that in an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/PHk3yD2IHG — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 23, 2023

POPOVICH’S ARROGANCE REACHED NEW HEIGHTS

I mean, this guy literally stopped the game, yelled at the Spurs’ PA announcer to hand him the microphone, and scolded HIS OWN FAN BASE!

God forbid they booed one of their previous players who left the team. He yelled at the same fans, by the way, that are paying Popovich’s five-year, $80 million contract!

Talk about a “Do as I say, not as I do” double standard.

Popovich is consistently one of the most bloviated head coaches in all of sports. Yet, he’s allowed to speak his mind, but the hard-working paying fans of San Antonio aren’t? Give me a damn break. Whether it’s Pop calling America the most racist country, or Americans that celebrate Columbus Day Hitler-like (his words, not mine) the head coach knows no boundaries. That is, unless you boo a professional athlete.

(Popovich, by the way, called Steve Kerr an A-hole just a few weeks ago. But at least he didn’t boo him!)

Gregg Popovich reacts to Steve Kerr saying he's ‘rejuvenated’ with Victor Wembanyama 😅



"What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution or was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something? Steve's an a**hole."



(via @hoopshype)pic.twitter.com/yuXvCYvown — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

Fortunately, social media did what they do best and came together to make sure Popovich knew how much they can’t stand him. “Popovich,” “Gregg Popovich” and “Popovich booing” were all trending on Thursday morning. And for all the wrong reasons.

Over a decade ago, Popovich wanted some "nasty." Idk what happened to that coach, but he's clearly not on the San Antonio sidelines anymore. Lecture the team after getting blown out multiple times by 40 points, not the crowd for booing a player who forced his way out in bad faith https://t.co/IHP4BfJpwW — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) November 23, 2023

Gregg Popovich is a disgusting leftist.

Tonight he grabbed the mic during a game and admonished the hometown crowd for booing an opponent.

The fans didn’t listen and continued to boo. Good for them.

Popovich is one of the most horrible hate-filled human beings in sports. pic.twitter.com/MR3fljaZiD — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) November 23, 2023

I quit buying tickets because of pop — Jim Priour (@jim31978) November 23, 2023

I’m telling you….. he jumped the shark. He got very preachy and holier than thou — FortitudeFitness ₿ 1️⃣3️⃣%🚜 🇸🇻 🥩 🍳 🥓 (@FortitudeFitSC) November 23, 2023

lol still can’t Greg Popovich had the GALL to tell his home crowd to stop booing during the middle of the game.



Pop thinks he’s better than you and I, he treats the fans like children.



Just an astonishing bad look from him. — James 🎙️ (@SirEdwardJames) November 23, 2023

POPOVICH OFFERS LAME EXCUSE

Afterwards, Pop tried to explain his outlandish behavior by saying that fans “shouldn’t poke the bear.” When asked to clarify his comments, Pop went back to his typical jerk persona and said “I just spoke English.” Which I’m pretty sure isn’t really polite on his part to say, no? Amazing that he can claim a reporter is dumb and invoke language barriers, but fans can’t BOO A FORMER PLAYER.

What a shmuck.

"Anybody that knows anything about sports. You don't poke the bear."



Coach Gregg Popovich explains why he took the mic and told the fans to stop booing Kawhi.@spurs | #PorVida | 📺:BSSW pic.twitter.com/inUUTzfqS8 — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) November 23, 2023

POPOVICH IS CHECKED OUT

Popovich’s actions of grabbing the microphone last night proved that he is officially a grumpy old man. He thinks that he’s better than everyone else and that his NBA record proves it. Well, you haven’t won a championship in nearly 10 years. And your Spurs are in LAST PLACE with just three wins and 12 losses.

Also, there’s no way Kawhi Leonard was happy with Popovich’s actions. That’s like your dad screaming during one of your games growing up like a lunatic – it’s straight up embarrassing and you know everyone is going to rip you for it the next day when you go to school.

(Kawhi Leonard, by the way, left the Spurs and will make $44 million this year, while the average San Antonian makes $60,000. I thought Popovich was a man of the people? Oh wait, another lie.)

Oh, and I’m sure the Spurs’ prized possession, No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, was absolutely mortified that his head coach just did that.

In just two sentences, Pop went from just being arrogant, to an arrogant clown.

Kawhi Leonard can handle the boos just fine, Pop. He realizes it’s part of the sport, part of the game, part of LIFE.