Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Model Nicole Williams English 2023 Rookie Of The Year

It’s that time of year again when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces their Rookie of the Year. It’s a little later than last year, when Christen Harper and Katie Austin took home co-rookie of the year honors, but better late than never.

This year, the magazine had an easier time selecting the winner and returned to naming just one Rookie of the Year. The honor went to 40-year-old model Nicole Williams English, who made her appearance in this year’s edition as she was seven months pregnant.

“WAGS” star Nicole Williams-English hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/ Getty Images)

“We are so excited to announce Nicole Williams English as the 2023 Rookie of the Year! Her journey exemplifies the power of passion, resilience and a relentless pursuit of dreams that has captivated the world including the entire SI Swimsuit team!” editor in chief MJ Day said.

“From announcing her pregnancy on our runway at Miami Swim Week, shooting with us seven months pregnant and then again with sweet baby India, followed by the launch of her swim line collab Nia Lynn x SI Swimsuit, Nicole is a true testament to dedication, professionalism and what it means to be a model, mother and mogul.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to have her be a part of the Swimsuit family.”

The 60th Anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Is Going To Be Loaded

Being named Rookie of the Year means the mom, entrepreneur, model and husband to former NFL linebacker Larry English is automatically asked to make a return in next year’s issue.

“After a breathtaking rookie photoshoot at seven months pregnant last year for the 2023 issue, Nicole Williams English is back making her return to the pages of SI Swimsuit for its 60th Anniversary issue in beautiful Cancun, Mexico!,” SI Swimsuit confirmed.

Add 2023 Rookie of the Year to an already impressive resume for Williams English that includes 2.3 million Instagram followers. If she put up a Rookie of the Year performance while pregnant in Dominica, you better believe she’ll be bringing it in Cancun.

The 2024 edition, which will have seven rookies making their debuts, including Jena Sims who like Williams English didn’t let pregnancy slow her down, and Berkleigh Wright.

Nicole Williams attends Larry English’s Birthday Party in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images)

Nicole Williams English attends Sports Illustrated Club SI ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Nicole Williams English walks the runway during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)