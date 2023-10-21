Broncos Cheerleader Berkleigh Wright Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie

Videos by OutKick

There isn’t a whole lot of winning going on this year in Denver. The Broncos are 1-5 and are at the bottom of the AFC standings through the first six games of the season.

That changed on Friday when Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright picked up a win. The 29-year-old, who is in her fifth season as a Broncos cheerleader, was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the 2024 edition of the magazine, which will be its 60th.

Berkleigh Wright walks the runway during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Well, technically it’s a tie. For whatever reason, all seven of the 2023 Swim Search finalists were named rookies this year. I didn’t realize that until late last night.

I saw that Jena Sims was named a rookie and assumed that she had won. Then I saw that Instagram star Penny Lane earned a spot as well and I thought that SI Swimsuit had done the whole co-winner thing again.

Indeed they had. Instead of tallying the votes and picking the winner, they made all of the finalists this year rookies. The announcement was made during a group video call with the finalists.

SI Swimsuit announced, “Congratulations to these 7 fierce, strong, beautiful women! We can’t wait to see you all shine as 2024 Rookies.”

Berkleigh reacted to the news with this comment on the video, “I’m not crying you’re crying. Will never be able to thank you all enough for this opportunity!!”

Call me old fashioned, but I like a contest where one winner is named. That said, I won’t be filing a formal complaint or a request to have the vote tallies revealed.

Will having all seven dampen the career boost normally associated with landing a spot as in the SI Swimsuit edition? I highly doubt it.

Not naming one winner puts them all up against each other in the pages of the magazine and in the behind the scenes looks at their photo shoots.

The people will then decide who the winners and losers are. I think Berkleigh, a veteran cheerleader and model, will hold her own just fine in that battle.