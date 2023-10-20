Instagram Rising Star Penny Lane Gets A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Spot

Videos by OutKick

Like the Detroit Lions finally getting draft picks correct, Sports Illustrated finally found itself an A+ bikini model for the 2024 swimsuit edition.

Instagram rising star Penny Lane, who has graced the cover of OutKick’s Screencaps several times during her illustrious career, got the big news Friday that she has a spot in next year’s swimsuit edition, the 60th in SI’s history.

Penny Lane walks the runway during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week at W Hotel Miami Beach on July 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Penny Lane will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in the 60th edition of the iconic magazine to be released in 2024. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 15 years old,” a proud Penny Lane wrote on Instagram. “I saw sports illustrated and told my mum one day I will do that. I don’t know, how but I will. And today it’s crazy to be able to share this news with you. @si_swimsuit thank you for giving not only me, but the fantastic 7 finalists a platform to share our stories and journeys with the world.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to achieve this goal than doing it along side these amazing women that have inspired me and I can’t wait to see each other grow on this journey ahead of us.”

The other rookies who will join Penny Lane include:

• Jena Sims, the wife of LIV golfer Brooks Koepka

• Nina Cash, a retired university deal who is in her 50s, according to reports

• Brittney Nicole, a Naval contractor

• Achieng Agutu, a Kenyan model who has appeared in Vogue

• Sharina Gutierrez, a Filipina-American model who has appeared in Vogue

• Berkleigh Wright, a Denver Broncos cheerleader and technical account manager