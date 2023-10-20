Videos by OutKick

Jena Sims has taken her Instagram influencing to the next level.

Sims, who is married to golf superstar Brooks Koepka, revealed Friday that she’d garnered enough votes to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie in the 2024 issue.

Her husband is one of the best golfers on the planet, she has a growing Instagram presence, boasts nearly 300,000 followers and will now appear in the next SI Swimsuit issue.

I’m not an expert, but I believe that’s what kids like to call winning…….winning at a very high level, that is.

Jena Sims named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that appearing in SI Swimsuit can be a major boost to a woman’s career in modeling and on Instagram.

Even though the publication has gone woke in recent years with decisions that include transgender women and Megan Rapinoe, it’s still the standard when it comes to swimsuit content.

Nobody has more name brand recognition in that sphere than Sports Illustrated, and Sims is now part of the team.

She’s just one of many women whose public profile could explode after appearing in the issue. The list is very long and includes Paige VanZant, Olivia Dunne, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson, Nina Agdal and Alex Morgan are just a few examples that jump out. The most famous of all might be Kate Upton.

Kate Upton is one of the most famous women to ever appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Now, Jena Sims is joining an all-ready stacked roster of famous women over the years. I might not be a genius (trust me, your emails to David.Hookstead@outkick.com remind me of that on a daily basis), but I do know a little something about the content game.

Jena Sims is taking things to the next level in the best way possible.

Jena Sims will star in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

For anyone unfamiliar with Jena Sims, you can check out a few of her popular posts below.