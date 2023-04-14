Denver Broncos Cheerleader Berkleigh Wright Among The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalists

Videos by OutKick

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cut down the list of swimsuit model hopefuls for their annual Swim Search down to 12 last week. Model and wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims, has grabbed most of the headlines surrounding the contest.

But Sims isn’t the only finalist. There are several other models still in contention, one is a former Miss USA. Another finalist is a retired college dean, then there’s Berkleigh Wright. She’s a technical account manager and analyst, who is also happens to be a Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Broncos cheerleader is a SI Swimsuit top 12 finalist (Image Credit: Berkleigh Wright/Instagram)

Wright, a 28-year-old from Lawrence, Kansas, announced on social media that she had been selected as one of the finalists. She shared her submission video along with her “sappy” announcement.

Her announcement reads, “! Sappy post alert ! Been holding this close for a little while, but I couldn’t be more honored to share that I’ve made Top 12 in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swim search. This journey has just begun, but there are no words to express the gratitude I’m feeling for the people and experiences I’ve encountered thus far.”

“Let this be your sign to do something that scares you. I had come up with every reason under the sun as to why I wasn’t capable or worthy, but this is proof that what is meant for you will find you,” she continued. “Here’s to continuing this journey with clear eyes and the fullest heart.”

“Thank you to everyone who contributed in making this possible.”

Much like Sims, Wright has her work cut out for her. Looking great in a bikini is only part of what goes into landing a spot at the top these days.

Making it to the top 12 is pretty good, but the top six is even better. The top six finalists will be announced on May 12.

Who Wouldn’t Like To See A Broncos Cheerleader In The Next SI Swimsuit Edition?

The top six all receive an in-depth feature of SI Swimsuit’s website and social media platforms. That’s just the beginning of what is on the line.

The six finalists are also flown to Miami in June to walk the runway during their annual Swim Week Runway Show. That’s the big time for a swimsuit model.

It’s also a step closer to being named a rookie of the year and a guaranteed appearance in the next swimsuit edition. Why not have a Broncos cheerleader land that spot?