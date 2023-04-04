Jena Sims Makes The Top 12 Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Search

Videos by OutKick

The Koepkas are rolling right now. Brooks got things started over the weekend when he became LIV Golf’s first ever two-time winner. That win came with a $4 million payday.

On Monday, his model wife Jena Sims had her own victory to share. She made it through another round of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual Swim Search. She’s now in the top 12 and another step closer to her dream job of becoming an SI Swimsuit model.

Jena Sims celebrates Clarins Galentine’s Day Event (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Clarins)

Sims took to TikTok, where she’s been updating her fans throughout the process, and made the announcement. She said, “Okay, I have had a few days to mull this over, but I still can’t believe it, I’m honestly in shock I made the top 12 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

“Thank y’all. Thank y’all for supporting me, for all of the positive messages,” she continued. “If anyone from the Sports Illustrated team is listening to this, thank y’all for just giving me the chance to achieve my biggest dream, quite literally, in life”

Sims then revealed that she found out last Tuesday, but wasn’t able to share the news until Monday. She has more hoops to jump through before she finds out if she makes the next round, which will be a cut from 12 to 6.

Sims Is One Step Closer To Making Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dream Come True

Sims also took to Instagram to share the news. She thanked Sports Illustrated and told a little bit about how being one of the models in the magazine became a dream of hers.

Oh, and she threw in a few bikini looks. Those looks only strengthen her case that she should be in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

Those are a strong few days and a couple of really big wins leading up to the Masters later this week. Brooks came close in 2019 when he tied for second at the Masters.

He’s healthy after a couple of years spent battling injuries. And a win last weekend indicates that he’s playing some good golf at the right time heading into Augusta.

These two aren’t quite the top couple in golf, but they’re not too far off. The top spot is still being held down by Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

They Johnsons are still out there doing their thing. A couple more wins for the Koepkas over the next couple of months and that gap is only going to tighten up.