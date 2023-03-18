Jena Sims ‘Cried In The Shower’ After Learning Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fate

Videos by OutKick

Jena Sims revealed earlier this week that, despite being rejected in the past, she hadn’t given up on her dream of becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She said, “I got really close, I made the interview rounds two years ago and didn’t make anything beyond that, so, I’m not giving up.”

On Friday, SI Swimsuit cut the list of Swim Search hopefuls down to 24. The results of the cuts left the model in tears. They were tears of joy, because St. Patrick’s Day turned out to be her lucky day.

Sims is one step closer to being an SI Illustrated Swimsuit (Image Credit: Jena Sims/TikTok)

Sims made the cut and is moving on to the next round in her attempt to land her dream job. She shared the news on TikTok and started the video by saying, ‘Well, I just cried in the shower.”

“Um… I made the top 24 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. If you watched my last video, I just talked about how it was literally my biggest dream, still is, always will be. So, to be one step closer… f*ck… is amazing.”

The next round, as Sims describes, takes place next week. The remaining 24 Swim Search hopefuls will be going through interviews in group casting.

Being one step closer had her very excited about things to come. After explaining that she had to get to the gym to let off some energy, she thanked all of her supporters.

“This is the beginning, hopefully, of a beautiful new chapter of my life,” Sims said. “I feel so grateful to be able to be chasing my dreams. And that’s it. More updates coming later.”

Sims Is One Step Closer To Her Dream Job As An SI Swimsuit Model

There are still a few more hoops for Sims to jump through before a winner is selected. According to the NY Post, the field of 24 will be cut in half in April. The remaining 12 will be featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s website.

That list will then be cut in half again in May, with the six remaining participating in the Miami Swim Week festivities the following month.

Finally in September, the first Rookie of the Year for the 2024 edition will be announced. Will that be Jena Sims? Or will SI Swimsuit realize how ridiculous it is that she hasn’t already fulfilled her dream and name her as a Rookie of the Year anyway? We shall see.