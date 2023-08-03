Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hopeful Jena Sims Welcomes A Baby Boy With Husband Brooks Koepka

Videos by OutKick

Jena Sims can officially retire her “Future MILF” sash, because the future is now. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hopeful is a mother after giving birth to a son.

The model and her golfer husband, Brooks Koepka, announced the arrival of their son Crew on Thursday with a joint post on Instagram. The newest Koepka arrived July 27, six weeks early.

Jena, who didn’t let her pregnancy slow her down at all, provided some updates about their son’s early arrival on her Instagram Story. Revealing, among other things, that their son’s premature arrival means he will have an extended stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing us who’s boss,” she revealed.

Jena praised her husband for his role in helping her throughout, before getting into the updates surrounding the health of the newborn.

She said of Brooks, “He made me laugh when I needed to, cried with me, held me, did everything possible he could to help my healing in the hospital, and I’m just so grateful.”

Mom Has Been Added To The Resume, Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Next?

The 34-year-old then said, “Crew is going to be in the NICU for a little while longer (and please refrain from asking, we don’t know yet).”

She added, “He’s off oxygen, breathing on his own. He is starting to take a bottle (in very small amounts) otherwise feeding through his nose. He is meeting tiny milestones every day!”

Obviously leaving your child at the hospital is difficult, but it sounds like he’s in good hands and is making progress toward being able to go home.

Brooks is scheduled to play this weekend at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event. As for Jena Sims, she’s one of the finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Swim Search competition. Voting for that runs through Aug. 31.

Congratulations to the both of them on the birth of their son. Let’s hope they can get a few more wins under their belt this year.