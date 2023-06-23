Jena Sims Goes From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model To ‘Future MILF’

Videos by OutKick

Jena Sims is ready to go from Sports Illustrated swimsuit model to MILF. Frankly, it’s life’s natural progression.

Sims, the wife of LIV (PGA?) golfer Brooks Koepka, had her baby shower over the weekend in preparation for the couple’s first kid. Sims sent out a couple Instagram heaters to document the party, including one of her declaring herself a ‘future MILF.’

No argument here, Jena. That you are!

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka are living the life

Big few weeks for Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka. They announced they were expecting back in April, Brooks won the PGA Championship in May, and then LIV and the PGA Tour joined forces in June.

A lot to handle for an expecting mom, but Jena Sims has been here before. She’s a legendary Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, a star golfer’s wife, and one of the elite WAGS of the LIV world.

And now, it’s time to add ‘Future MILF’ to her bio. Again, a natural progression and one I think we’re all looking forward to.

And by the way, if you thought being pregnant was gonna slow our girl Jena down, think again. Her Instagram feed is as active as ever, and she’s embracing the baby bump like all moms should.

Can’t wait to see what the rest of summer has in store for Jena Sims and Brooks. Don’t forget, we’ve got that pesky British Open coming up.

Buckle up.