Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Stuffs Haters In A Body Bag After PGA Championship

LIV Golf queen Jena Sims — who’s also a Sports Illustrated model, I hear — clapped back at the haters with an absolute haymaker after husband Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship win.

Sims wasn’t in attendance for Brooksie’s big ‘dub, and several haters on social media noticed. Can’t blame them there, because it’s easy to notice when Jena Sims is and isn’t in a room.

Anyway, they took aim at Jena and our girl shot right back like the queen she is. Can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen, losers.

Jena Sims crushes losers on TikTok after Brooks Koepka wins

I’d like to report a murder of Buck. Sorry, pal. You had a good run but Jena Sims just stuffed you in a body bag as she was wearing a see through skirt and making room for the Wanamaker trophy.

Brooks won his fifth major on the course Sunday, and Jena Sims won here first back at home in West Palm Beach. What a day.

And what a year it’s been for Brooksie!

Guy was a depressed slog in Netflix’s Full Swing because he was injured and couldn’t win anything, and he struggled during his first season over in LIV.

But our man is healthy as an ox now and back to winning majors, on and off the course. Don’t look now, but baby Koepka is on the way.

If he has half the swag of his two parents, we’re in for a wild ride.